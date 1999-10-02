|
If promises of quick fortunes sound attractive then this site is not
for you. Despite the hype, electronic commerce isn't about making quick
dollars, its about establishing a long-term relationship with customers.
If this sounds like the type of business you're interested in, then read
on....
What is Electronic Commerce
Electronic commerce involves a wide range of activities. In its
simplest form, the goal of electronic commerce is to improve the way
in which business is conducted, through technology. This could be as
simple as establishing a computer-mediated relationship between
consumer and business, between business and supplier, or between
supplier and manufacturer. It could involve automation of existing
business systems, such as transaction or manufacturing processes. On
the web, electronic commerce often means marketing, and
online sales. Behind this though is a vast range of activities and
technologies, powered by back-office systems. Electronic commerce is
more than just sales!
Articles & Essays
Here is a collection of essays and articles on electronic commerce
and online marketing, from a variety of sources (used with permission).
However, some of these resources may be dated (particularly SET, as it
is being continually revised).
Web marketing
If you want to market your website effectively, you need to learn how
to draw customers to your site. The answer
lies in search engines, and meta-data! This lesson shows you how to use
meta data to improve your ranking on search engines.
E-commerce booklist
Looking for more information? Even though this is an online age,
books are still in use :) Get the resources for serious e-commerce
now!
General books
- Electronic
Commerce : A Manager's Guide, by Ravi Kalakota & Andrew
Whinston
- Understanding electronic commerce is a critical skill that
management must quickly acquire to guide their businesses in a
rapidly changing marketplace. Many electronic commerce books are
aimed at a technical audience, such as software developers and
webmasters.
-
- Release
2.1 : A Design for Living in the Digital Age, by Esther Dyson
- A new edition of Esther Dyson's popular Release 2.0, this book is
of great interest to those involved in electronic commerce, and the
future of the information technology revolution.
Encryption and privacy
- Cracking
DES : Secrets of Encryption Research, Wiretap Politics, and Chip
design, by the Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Produced by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, this text
descirbes their efforts to successfully crack the Data Encryption
Standard (DES). Includes design specifications for their DES
cracking chip, and source code.
-
- The
Electronic Privacy Papers : Documents on the Battle for Privacy in
the Age of Surveillance, by Bruce Schneier & David Banisar
- Highly respected cryptography Bruce Schneier and privacy advocate
David Banisar have put together a collection of documents, reports,
and speeches concerning the privacy/crypto debate.